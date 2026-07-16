Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

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Charlie Board's avatar
Charlie Board
13h

"Elton John has been just as eager to join up with Britney Spears, Dua Lipa, and Ed Sheeran on a string of hits"

I realize the analysis is based on singles but probably worth a mention here that last year he released a full album of duets with Brandi Carlile also! A very good album, at that.

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Fran Mason's avatar
Fran Mason
1d

Thanks for writing about this. I have thought that the 80s was the first time the formerly rebellious type of music maker, early rockers, started to feel old - because they were now 40ish and still famous. I assumed they wanted to show they were still "young enough" by collaborating with younger artists.

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