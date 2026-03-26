Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carl Wilson's avatar
Carl Wilson
3hEdited

Thanks for this - it's a point I often go on about when people say there's some weird thing going on with people listening to old music now - people have always listened to older music! A few little points of contention: Music hall in the UK had barely even really ended by the 60s, and it was a big part of working class vernacular culture, so it's not strange the British Invasion brought it along. And pre-war music then was no further in the past than the 90s are today, so it wasn't such a throwback. Secondly, I disagree that people only listened to covers and not the originals. Sure, Brian Setzer (in the Stray Cats in the 80s) helped bring rockabilly back to the mainstream, but in fact rockabilly revivalism was a huge subculture adjacent to punk that involved people collecting the vintage recordings, the clothes, the cars etc. I was a teenager then and ended up listening to a bunch of old garage rock and rockabilly because it was so common in hipster culture. And people did go back and listen to old lounge music, jump blues, etc., during the neo-lounge/neo-swing times of the 90s - again, not everybody who listened to the Squirrel Nut Zippers etc did that, but a significant minority did. So I don't think that part is all that new either.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Chris Dalla Riva
Dan Pal's avatar
Dan Pal
4h

I still look for hooks in my new music choices and generally find quite a lot of them via pop and independently released songs. I think the current number one song by Ella Langley is a good example of a current infectious hook!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Chris Dalla Riva
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Dalla Riva · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture