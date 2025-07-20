If you enjoy this newsletter, consider pre-ordering a copy of my debut book, Uncharted Territory: What Numbers Tell Us about the Biggest Hit Songs and Ourselves. It’s a data-driven history of popular music covering 1958 to 2025.

Today’s newsletter is link drop, meaning our monthly series for paid subscribers where I discuss art, news, and stories that have gotten me thinking and laughing in the last 30 days. This month, we talk about the death of lo-fi music, bands banned in the Soviet Union, a music licensing war, and so much more.

AI News from Inside the Music World

“What Suno And Udio’s AI Licensing Deals With Music Majors Could Mean For Creators Rights” by Virginie Berger (Forbes)

Last month, we talked about how a year after filing a lawsuit against them, the major labels are now negotiating licensing deals with popular AI music platforms Suno and Udio. In this recent piece, Forbes speculated how this will affect smaller labels and artists. Basically, it seems like everyone else will have to follow whatever the major labels decide without having a seat at the table.

“How AI Wreaked Havoc on the Lo-Fi Beat Scene” by Kieran Press-Reynolds (Pitchfork)

Sigh.

In the mid-2010s, when I was in high school, the genre known as lo-fi beats was like a brain cleanse for all my time spent mainlining Minecraft and YouTube. The music was tender, with drums sizzling like kitchen pans and trumpet that zigzagged over the soundscape’s open pasture. Perfectly timed samples leapt out like flickers of a memory. Only a few channels soared back then; the mixes all had whimsical titles and background visuals that simulated the feeling of sitting indoors, cocooned in a duvet, while rain lightly falls outside. Fast-forward to now, and the scene has putrefied into a wasteland of the percussive undead. The YouTube search results have warped into an apparent AI breeding ground, crammed with hourlong mixes full of soporific dreck. The channels have similar names and cartoonish Kawaii imagery. Even the comments of the videos, which have millions of plays, brim with what look like fake conversations—pseudoymous accounts prattling on about how the music helped them unlock their true potential in life.

“Up to 70% of streams of AI-generated music on Deezer are fraudulent, says report” by Dan Milmo (The Guardian)

I’m not against AI generated music in the abstract. I actually think there could be some cool applications of these tools. But I am concerned that music of this type will completely overrun platforms. If you can generate thousands of songs in minutes, how could AI generated music not eventually drown out everything else? After reading this piece from The Guardian, I have a new concern: fraud.

Deezer, the DSP that has taken the most active stance against AI-generated music, recently noted that 70% of streams on AI-generated music are fraudulent. In other words, you have music made by bots being streamed by bots in an attempt to collect royalties. That’s not good!

Musical History to Write Home About

Can music be dangerous? If this list of artists allegedly banned in the USSR is real, then yes. While I’m not shocked that many of the listed reasons for the banning of the artists are things like “violence” and “anticommunism,” I’m particularly enamored with the idea that something is dangerous just because it is “punk.”

One of my hot takes is that the band Faces is one of the great rock ‘n’ roll bands of all time. Because of that, you won’t be surprised that I was thrilled to see Ron Wood join Rod Stewart at Glastonbury for a rousing rendition of “Stay With Me,” a grade A rocker.

This guy on Twitter posted a great thread last month where he collated videos of artists playing soon-to-be big hits before they were famous. Some songs included Bastille’s “Pompeii,” MGMT’s “Kids,” and Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” among others. Below you can see Mumford and Sons ripping through a version of “The Cave” before a very tiny crowd.

Non-AI News from Inside the Music World

“Restaurants, Bars Consider Turning Off Music as Licensing Fees Skyrocket” by Ashley Carman and Aruni Soni (Bloomberg)

Most people don’t realize that if a restaurant is has live performers or recorded music playing in the background, they have to pay licensing fees to performance rights organizations (PROs). Because businesses say these fees have become exorbitant and difficult to navigate, the copyright office is investigating the current structure of these deals. While many songwriters are happy that fees in this world have grown, others are less satisfied.

Credit: Bloomberg

Rather than tracking what is actually being played in restaurants and paying the relevant songwriters, PROs estimate who should be paid what based on other sources, like commercial radio. Whereas this might have been accurate decades ago, music choices are so much more diverse now. It’s possible that a bar only paying punk music has their fees paid to people who write commercial pop hits. Given how easy it is to track streaming plays today, there’s no reason this old, byzantine system shouldn’t be reformed.

“Warner Music Group to Reduce Staff Again, Plans to Invest $300 Million Back Into Music & More” by Elias Leight (Billboard)

After at least a year of periodic layoffs, the major labels continue to lay people off. Warner is the latest culprit of this trend. That said, they claim the savings from the layoffs will be invested back into music. Here’s a snippet of what CEO Robert Kyncl wrote about these investments:

We’re putting more money behind the music… via a new growth plan. A&R: Working with the ELT, we’ve sharpened our investment criteria… a more holistic and targeted approach to partnering with the world’s greatest musical talent, across (i) the most culturally potent and highest potential repertoire centers, (ii) globally managed off-roster catalog, and (iii) music publishing. M&A: We also have an ambitious M&A pipeline, especially for timeless catalogs. Our acquisitions of Tempo and start-up RSDL are good signposts of how we intend on growing both our copyrights and our capabilities. And, as you’ve seen today, we’ve announced an exciting venture with Bain Capital that adds up to $1.2 billion to our catalog purchasing power across both recorded music and music publishing.

Do I think this means that the major labels will take riskier bets on artists and develop them from the ground-up instead of poaching them after they’ve already built a huge online audience? No. I assume most of this will be spent on catalog acquisitions.

“It’s The 10th Anniversary Of Lord Huron’s ‘The Night We Met,’ The Most Sneaky-Huge Indie-Rock Song Of The 21st Century” by Steven Hyden (Uproxx)

Music streaming has had this weird effect where bands can become massively popular without having traditional hits, all because their music has been added to the right playlist and algorithmic recommender like them. There’s nothing wrong with that in the abstract. Listening has always been mediated by technology.

In this piece, critic Steven Hyden highlights an example of this phenomenon: Lord Huron’s “The Night We Met.” Though the band has never had a top 40 single, that song is one of the most streamed songs in the history of Spotify. And it is partially just a Spotify phenomenon. The song isn’t even in the top 500 all-time songs on Apple Music.

“No One Is in Charge at the US Copyright Office” by Kate Knibbs (Wired)

The copyright office is one of those organizations that was pretty much drama free. Despite decades of partisan infighting, the office — housed within the Library of Congress — remained above the fray. Not anymore. Despite a spate of impactful rulings on AI and copyright, there’s technically no one in charge of the office anymore. Shira Perlmutter was fired by President Trump, along with Librarian of Congress, Carla Hayden.

Online Posts that Gave Me Life

