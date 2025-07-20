Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

15h

Speaking of music banned in the Soviet Union, a few years ago I read this remarkable story:

https://www.lrb.co.uk/the-paper/v45/n07/miriam-dobson/tuts-on-the-trolleybus

"A decade ago , the musician Stephen Coates was in St Petersburg to play a concert with his band. While he was there, some Russian friends took him to a flea market, where he found and bought a strange, unmarked disc. Back in London, he put it on: it was ‘Rock around the Clock’ by Bill Haley and His Comets. He held up the disc to the light and saw two skeletal hands. It looked like a vinyl record, but it had been etched on an X-ray. Since then, Coates has collaborated on the Bone Music project with photographer Paul Heartfield, creating a website, a documentary, a travelling exhibition (London, Cardiff, Moscow, Trieste) and two books, X-Ray Audio (2015) and now Bone Music.

Al Bowlly singing ‘You Oughta Be in Pictures’. Little Richard’s ‘Tutti Frutti’. ‘Perhaps a Tango’ by the Russian singer Vadim Kozin. These were rare sounds in the Soviet Union of the late 1940s and 1950s, when the authorities had firm – if not entirely fixed – ideas about what its citizens should be listening to. In the postwar years, a small-scale black market emerged, supplying young music fans with fragile recordings made on old X-rays stolen from hospitals. Each disc was produced individually, scratched onto the black film through which a leg, hand, skull, spine, pelvis still glowed. On the opening page of Bone Music, Coates describes them as ‘fragile photographs of the interiors of Soviet citizens layered with the music they secretly loved ... skin-thin slivers of non-conformity’. The discs work a kind of optical illusion, with the convergence of the visual and the aural – the X-rayed body and the forbidden music – suggesting a life of hidden pleasures and small acts of rebellion."

14h

In 1987, when there was still a USSR, I spent three weeks in Russia reporting on the Billy Joel tour that summer. On a free night, a Russian-speaking aide to another newspaper's Moscow bureau took me to a heavy metal concert in Gorky Park. All Russian metal bands. I asked people if they liked Billy Joel. Best answer: "He's OK. But when Alice Cooper coming to our country?"

2 replies by Chris Dalla Riva and others
