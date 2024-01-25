Can't Get Much Higher

Brad Kyle
Jan 25, 2024

Pretty cool....and amazing, Chris! I had no idea, but then, the number of things about Ms. Simpson I'm completely unaware of number in the millions, I'm proud to announce! As it usually does in matters of 21st-century recording curiosities, my mind went to records, and the "what if Artist A, say, records 500 personalized singles in 1978"?

I don't suppose the very notion would ever occur to a vinyl-era artist to begin with, but even if it had, I'm not convinced the labor outlay would be deemed prohibitive...the extra studio time and materials would simply be passed along to the consumer, and my personal recording of Bon Jovi singing just to me, "You Give Love a Brad Name," would simply cost me a tidy $500.00 + 35c shipping (hey, it's the '80s)!

Beyond that, my mind immediately went to the unusual reach-your-fans notion of Todd Rundgren, who, in 1973, inserted a post card in copies of his LP, "A Wizard, A True Star." I got a copy, and sent in the post card. The promise (which he came through on)? "Send in the card, and your name will be on my next album."

As soon as I received my copy of 1974's "Todd" double album, I looked all through it, and came across a massive black and white poster! Unfold it, and it's a replica of the color front cover, only Todd's image is made up of tiny print of all the hundreds of thousands of names that were sent in! All together (and seen from a distance), they merge to look like the cover shot! https://www.facebook.com/toddrundgren/posts/d41d8cd9/2673989732620354/

Lean in and look closely, and you'll be able to find your name.....somewhere! I was somewhere in a lock of hair just off his right ear!

Beat that, Jessica!

Darius Mullin
Jan 26, 2024

Fascinating topic! My mom tells me that when I was a kid we had a VeggieTales CD where Bob and Larry would address me by my name, Darius.

