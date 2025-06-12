Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rod Stroud's avatar
Rod Stroud
16h

Will it be an ebook ?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Chris Dalla Riva
Michael Maupin 🄾🄵 🅂🅃🄾🅁🅈🅂🄷🄴🄳's avatar
Michael Maupin 🄾🄵 🅂🅃🄾🅁🅈🅂🄷🄴🄳
1d

Man, I LOVE that cover design, Chris!

Gonna make sure my two local independent bookstores stock it when it ships. Next Chapter Books and Subtext Books in St. Paul and Magers & Quinn and Moon Palace Books in Minneapolis.

I will be reading it!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Dalla Riva
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture