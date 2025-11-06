Because my book Uncharted Territory: What Numbers Tell Us about the Biggest Hit Songs and Ourselves is out next week, I’ve been detailing an absurd number of facts that I learned while listening to every number one hit in history. If you missed Part 1, make sure to go check that out. And if you still haven’t grabbed a copy of my book, I would be honored if you ordered one. As a reminder if you send me proof of purchase before the release date, you get 6 months of a free premium membership to this newsletter!

By Chris Dalla Riva

The Rolling Stones’ “Ruby Tuesday” is certainly the only number one hit to inspire the name of a popular restaurant chain.

Speaking of The Rolling Stones, if you ever feel lost trying to figure out how to play one of their number one hits on guitar, your ears are not broken. Their instruments are often slightly out of tune. That’s part of the allure, though.

Also, for some reason The Rolling Stones’ “Paint It, Black” has a completely unnecessary comma in the title.

One of the great debates of the 1960s is whether The Beatles or The Rolling Stones were a better band. While I will die on the hill that it is The Beatles, I think the more fascinating way to contrast the groups is the song structure each would use. The Rolling Stones used the verse-chorus song form on 6 of 8 (75%) of their number ones. The Beatles only used that form on 6 of 20 (30%) of their number ones. They were more likely to use the AABA song form, the common song form in first half of the 20th century. I have a half-baked theory that The Rolling Stones were perceived as more dangerous because they were using a newer song form. More on this in Chapter 5 of my book.