A bottle of Chris a bottle of Mike...

Last week, I went on Substack Live to chat withabout the new Billy Joel documentary, And So It Goes. Check out our conversation if you missed it. And, if you haven’t watched the documentary, yet I recommend that too. It’s fantastic. I’ll be back on Thursday with more standard Can’t Get Much Higher fare.
If you enjoy this newsletter, consider ordering a copy of my debut book, Uncharted Territory: What Numbers Tell Us about the Biggest Hit Songs and Ourselves. It’s a data-driven history of popular music covering 1958 to 2025. All three of Billy Joel’s number one hits are mentioned. Can you name them? (Hint: None of them are from the 1970s.)
Share this post