Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

A bottle of Chris a bottle of Mike...

Diving into the new Billy Joel documentary with Mike Pesca
Chris Dalla Riva's avatar
Mike Pesca's avatar
Chris Dalla Riva
and
Mike Pesca
Aug 05, 2025
Share
Transcript

Last week, I went on Substack Live to chat with

Mike Pesca
about the new Billy Joel documentary, And So It Goes. Check out our conversation if you missed it. And, if you haven’t watched the documentary, yet I recommend that too. It’s fantastic. I’ll be back on Thursday with more standard Can’t Get Much Higher fare.

Watch Billy Joel: And So It Goes (HBO) | HBO Max

If you enjoy this newsletter, consider ordering a copy of my debut book, Uncharted Territory: What Numbers Tell Us about the Biggest Hit Songs and Ourselves. It’s a data-driven history of popular music covering 1958 to 2025. All three of Billy Joel’s number one hits are mentioned. Can you name them? (Hint: None of them are from the 1970s.)

Pre-Order My Book

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Chris Dalla Riva
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture