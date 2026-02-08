Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bayesian Barn Dance's avatar
Bayesian Barn Dance
16h

I love this, Darius. Posted one of the scattered newspaper ads that ran for this elusive group in a note since it doesn't look like comments permit pictures. Sorry for the link.

https://substack.com/@bayesianbarndance/note/c-211659757?r=1nw08&utm_source=notes-share-action&utm_medium=web

Reply
Share
Rebecca R. Bibbs's avatar
Rebecca R. Bibbs
15h

I don’t know whether you’d be interested, but my Substack, “Mixed Feelings,” presents various issues from the perspective of a mixed-race person. I also am posting a bio daily about one of my family members in Notes for Black History Month. Today’s is about mid-century composer, arranger, conductor and producer Belford “Sinky” Hendricks. If you read it and like it, please restack and subscribe.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Dalla Riva · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture