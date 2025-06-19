Can't Get Much Higher

Discussion about this post

Ande Flavelle
2d

Listening to music alone… This is a fascinating and simultaneously depressing concept to entertain. I’d like to add some additional perspective.

My grandfather was born in 1885, second generation Irish immigrant. In 1907 at the age of 22 he founded the Caldwell Nursery, a plant nursery, in Caldwell, NJ. I’m 74 now, and it’s impossible for me to count the number times I was there for Thanksgiving dinners, Christmas dinners, anniversary, and birthday celebrations etc.

At one such occasion I remember (quite clearly), my grandfather describing how music was played and shared among people when he was a younger man. He and most of his neighbors were farmers, and occasionally, maybe once every two months, they would all gather together at someone’s house, usually whoever had a piano. Someone would play it while everyone else sang in unison or in harmony or took turns soloing. The women would make sandwiches and serve coffee and - for them - it was very happy and lively evening indeed. Unlike modern TV shows where people stare at their feet in anxious uncertainty while judges might harsher critique them for not “owning the stage“ or whatever, everyone sang for the simple joy of it, and no one was particularly in competition with another.

My grandfather would tell this story often, always with a smile and a lot of affection; it definitely brought back many happy memories for him.

Then his countenance would change into something less than a smile as he recounted how disgusted he was with the invention of the radio, and while all the same neighbors would still come over to each other’s houses every month or two, the dynamic changed, and instead of people singing for fun and playing the piano they would all gather around the radio, sitting in chairs, to now listen to various skits that were being professionally produced as well as professional singers singing. He thought that was a real loss because there was no actual interaction anymore, people were just passively listening to a radio, sitting there in easy chairs, happily, munching a sandwich or smoking a pipe and enjoying the performances. But there was no longer any personal interaction as there had been.

Then his face became sadder still as he talked about how the television had taken the radio 10 steps further in terms of people interacting, or should I say not interacting. The famous architect Frank Lloyd Wright, once quipped “television is chewing gum for the eyes“ and no one believed that more than my grandfather.

My grandfather died in 1972, so I don’t think he lived to see the era whereby almost everyone in the family had their own television in their own room, much less today’s digital world where we all carry the entire globe in our pocket on a mobile phone.

All to say that this is nothing particularly new, and as much as it saddens me, the thought that people might just one day listen to music just by themselves seems to me to be almost a natural extension of what I just described.

Then again, people love to go to shows to watch people perform and that’s something that’s been constant throughout history. So who knows? Thanks for reading this far.

Andrew Homzy
2d

As a fellow musician, born in 1945, I believe a lot of what you’re talking about started in the 80s and 90s of the last century, with programs like harmonizer, and superceeded by the Canadian geniuses who developed band in a box. I experimented with these, and was preparing for a Brass quintet gig, and we needed an arrangement of La Bamba. So I put the melody and the chords into harmonizer, and a generated parts for two trumpets, French Horn, trombone, and tuba. We played it on the gig, and it was a success. But I don’t know who would get the credit for the arrangement. me for pushing the buttons, the programmer, or the community, which built the computer. BIAB has become quite sophisticated. You can enter a chord progression, it will generate a melodic line similar to the improvisations of people like Charlie, Parker, John Coltrane, or Chet Atkins. Then, you can have that melody harmonized in , 3, 4 or five parts, in the style of Glenn Miller, or the style of Gill Evans.

The computers job is much simpler now, because modern pop music is generally so simplistic, all you need is two cords and three notes to make a song, which only needs a generic rhythm, and a lot of processing.

Yours in the future, Andrew Homzy.ca

