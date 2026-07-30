Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

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Bennett Lin's avatar
Bennett Lin
20h

It’s just undeniably true, though, that there are far fewer hungry outsiders today than there were in the past, when you had the British Invasion, the Big Four of grunge, to say nothing of all the early pioneers of jazz, soul, hip hop… In other words, working-class kids who had to try much harder, to be much better, to overcome their disadvantages.

By contrast, outside of hip hop, almost every defining artist of the 21st century, from the Strokes to Taylor Swift, is a trust fund baby, nepo baby, industry baby, or some combination thereof. This can’t be a coincidence!

I find it strange that so many people defend those who have privilege, saying, “All it does is get your foot in the door.” Like, getting your foot in the door isn’t some trivial step? A working-class kid can spend their whole life trying to do just that!

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Brendan Stec's avatar
Brendan Stec
20h

“I am a warrior, so that my son may be a merchant, so that his son may be a poet.”

― John Quincy Adams

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