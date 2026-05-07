Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

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Mark Richardson's avatar
Mark Richardson
14h

Good overview. The persistence of albums has as much to do with artists and the industry as it does listeners. Albums are a way to measure greatness, and artists want to be part of that lineage, to prove themselves. Albums are a way to focus attention and provide structure for conversations. I don’t think they’re going anywhere any time soon.

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1 reply by Chris Dalla Riva
Carl Wilson's avatar
Carl Wilson
7h

A nitpick: In the cassette era(s), people made tapes at least as much from albums (records, CDs, and other tapes) as they did from the radio. I would guess more. It was partly to cherrypick the best tracks from albums, but also for social exchange, for portability (if you had the album at home, you'd tape it so you could listen on your walkman without rebuying it) etc etc.

In general: It seemed so logical a decade ago to predict the demise of the album in favor of loosie singles and playlists. Didn't happen. And I agree with Mark that it's probably artists who are the biggest influence - they still want to *make albums. It will be interesting to see if that changes in the future, with artists who didn't grow up with physical media, but for now.

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1 reply by Chris Dalla Riva
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