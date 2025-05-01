Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

Thursdays
22m

Feel like this is a good time to recommend the Adam Neely video essay currently titled* "The Nintendo-fication of Jazz". The video argues that classic video game tunes from the 90s-00s are becoming the new standards, because 1) most musicians & listeners under age 45 are familiar with these songs and enjoy hearing them, and 2) the looping structure of video game music is great for instrumental soloists to show off their chops, which is important for jazz music in particular. I've also seen plenty of metal covers of video game music on youtube, even as someone who doesn't actually listen to metal.

https://youtu.be/oKWgLe-jQjc

*this is not what I remember the title being two years ago

