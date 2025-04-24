Can't Get Much Higher

Ivan
12h

I was that sauna miscreant's age back when the LL record dropped and it was definitely frowned upon to fire up your ghetto blaster indoors.

Amy McGrath
6h

I’d be interested to see a study on ‘Bluetooth Pollution.’ Before COVID, that was a blanket acceptance in the office: earpods, headphones, mouses, keyboards, smartwatches, mobile phones and speakers. My Apple wireless mouse had so much interference, skipping everywhere on the screen, I gave up and asked my IT person to find a wired one. Life improved 1000% after that request. I’ve been WFH since March 2020, but was curious if this is still a thing and would love to hear the take from a 2025 perspective.

3 more comments...

