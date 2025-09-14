If you enjoy this newsletter, consider pre-ordering a copy of my debut book, Uncharted Territory: What Numbers Tell Us about the Biggest Hit Songs and Ourselves. It’s a data-driven history of popular music covering 1958 to 2025.

This month, we talk about tiny vinyl, the return of nu-metal, some shady news from the streaming world, and so much more.

Art But Make It Music

One of my favorite accounts anywhere online is

. The premise is simple. They take an image from a recent sporting event and pair it with a piece of art that looks eerily similar. When I met the man behind the account a few months ago, I told him I’d love if he did it for popular albums. And he did. Here are a few highlights.

He’s got a book coming out next year that you should 100% order. His Twitter and Instagram accounts are also a must follow.

News from Inside the Music World

“YouTube’s multi-language audio feature for dubbing videos rolls out to all creators” by Lauren Forristal (TechCrunch)

If you’re unsure about AI-powered music technology, TechCrunch recently highlighted what I think is one of the more constructive uses: translation. Large language models have proven quite adept at translating sentences, even in real time. YouTube is now rolling out the ability for creators to dub their videos in different languages.

“On average,” TechCrunch notes, “those who uploaded multi-language audio tracks saw over 25% of their watch time coming from views in the video’s non-primary language.” This is very cool! It will allow creators to reach an even larger audience. I can see applications in music too. (Of note, we speculated about this technology in this newsletter over a year ago.)

“Tiny Vinyl is a new pocketable record format for the Spotify age” by Chris Foresman (ARS Technica)

When I first read this headline, I was not amused. Tiny vinyl!? Who wants that? But I quickly changed my mind as I read the story. A US-based company called Funko has been releasing figurines for a long time. They also offer versions that play vinyl. These are very popular! Tiny vinyl plays into this trend. Of course, small physical formats have been built many times in the past, but I am all for any new revenue lines that artists can take advantage of.

Funko pop figurines of Ed Sheeran, Amy Winehouse, and Snoop Dogg [Credit: Funko]

“What Would An AI Music License Even Look Like? It’s Complicated” by Robert Levine (Billboard)

Robert Levine’s “Follow the Money” column at Billboard is always fantastic. But this recent edition was both insightful and mind-bending. As AI-generated music becomes more prevalent, he tries to figure out what a licensing deal around this music would even look like. If the discussion doesn’t make you mad, it will at least leave you with a headache.

Though much of the article is thought experiment, things like this are becoming reality. Levine recently wrote about STIM, a Swedish collections agency that was recently featured in this newsletter, who has been exploring AI-licensing deals on behalf of its songwriters.

Music History to Write Home About

My coworker recently came across this old advertisement of a punk music collection from the 1990s. The catch? Unless you consider Huey Lewis and the News punk, then there is zero punk on it.

Offset recently came together with hard rockers Drowning Pool for a trap-infused version of their popular song “Bodies.” Below you can see their performance of the song on Jimmy Fallon, which made more than a few people on social media ask, “Is nu-metal back?”

There was a long running, unfounded conspiracy that Taylor Swift, despite exclusively dating men for over a decade, was actually gay. Somehow there was a New York Times opinion piece published about this and a subreddit dedicated to the same thing. Naturally, when Taylor Swift announced her engagement to Travis Kelce, the “gaylor” community melted down so spectacularly that they had to set the subreddit to private. It still has not gone public!

Bob Dylan shouted out the “crew from Dunkin’ Donuts” in the acknowledgments of his most recent book, The Philosophy of Modern Song. Here’s what the bard of Hibbing, Minnesota, had to say when asked why he did it.

News from the Streaming World

Tidal recently rolled out the ability for artists to upload directly to their platform, no distributor required. Very cool! But here’s all that matters from this announcement:

Does the music that I upload earn royalties on TIDAL? No, your uploaded files do not earn royalties.

With a gazillion ways to upload music for free online and earn royalties, I’m going to suggest you might not want to use this.

Bandcamp is leaning into human curation with their new “Clubs” feature. This allows you to subscribe to a playlist built by a curator you can trust and purchase all of the songs they are suggesting. I think this is a very exciting initiative, and I hope more services lean into tastemaker/curator programs. We’ve got some cool stuff cooking up at Audiomack related to this that I can’t wait to share.

It was honestly tough to track all of the Spotify announcements in the last month. But here is my best effort, with a brief take on each:

HiFi: After 1,000+ days of promising, Spotify’s lossless audio tier is finally here. As an audiophile, I find this exciting, but I must warn you that you can only get the full effects if you go out of your way. Wired headphones and built in speakers are best. Bluetooth should generally be avoided.

Mixing: Spotify has new crossfade features to transition between songs. A cool feature that I don’t think will get much usage.

Direct Messaging: When I was in college, Spotify had a direct messaging feature. I used it often despite it being underdeveloped. Glad they are bringing this back. I know many people who say they got hooked on Soundcloud many moons ago purely because they had DMs.

Payola: Years ago, Spotify rolled out “Discovery Mode,” which allowed artists to get a lower royalty rate for additional exposure in algorithmic recommendations. People were up in arms at the time. Now, the opt in rate is very high. Of course, there are always tradeoffs in music and in life, but this feels like a race to the bottom.

Online Posts That Gave Me Life

