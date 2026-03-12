Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

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Jen's avatar
Jen
19h

As a DC & piano bar enthusiast... this article brought me great joy! As a promoter, I found the stats super interesting... and the next time I'm in DC, I'm going to stop by for a cocktail & a tune or several. Cheers!

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Nicholas Graff's avatar
Nicholas Graff
2h

Now THIS is how you're supposed to use data. So cool!

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