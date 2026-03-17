Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

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Charles Olney's avatar
Charles Olney
14h

Love this. In the past few months, I've been getting into doing some pre-fame digging through a lot off 70s stars. Bowie with the Lower Third. John Denver with the Mitchell Trio. Rod Stewart with a bunch of bands. And not exactly the same thing, but Jeff Lynne's time with The Move.

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Doug Hirsch's avatar
Doug Hirsch
12h

Love this…but Norman Cook is far better known as a member of The Housemartins (perhaps the greatest British anarchist pop band ever) than Freak Power. You’re not wrong, but as a lifelong Housemartins fan, I can’t resist…

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