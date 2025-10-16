Can't Get Much Higher

Discussion about this post

Nick H
Malcolm Gladwell has a episode on his Revisionist History podcast about sad music (Season 2, "The King of Tears"). His contention is that rock and roll doesn't really have sad music the way that country music does. I think he has a point. Rock songs can be dark or depressing, but they don't often have the plaintive lamentations of the blues or the truly emotional tearjerkers that you find in country music (or at least used to find). It's kind of true for pop music too, though I can think of a few exceptions. I suppose it depends somewhat on how you define sad.

Ande Flavelle
Well, I’m about to make some incredible generalizations, but if I had to paint with a very broad brush, I would think that every decade (more or less) is a barometric reflection of the culture at the time. I think of the 1950s, World War II was finally over, Hitler was dead in some bunker, and Japan had been brought to its knees and surrendered. Returning vets were trying to get back with their lives and move on and the music (generally speaking) was fairly happy and lighthearted. Rock around the clock, all that sort of thing.

it didn’t last long, that whole era of political assassinations: Kennedy, Robert Kennedy, Martin Luther King, etc. Vietnam was starting to heat up, people were being drafted to fight what was basically a bullshit war, then Kent State. Richard Nixon was controversial to say the least, and probably half the country hated his guts. Accordingly, music went very heavily into the angry protest movement type of direction, be it folkies or rock groups.

What happened after the Vietnam war ended? Nixon got booted out of office? American went back to happy music, disco specifically. The 60s groups artists were still around, but there had been a significant shift away from them.

I think you basically get my line of thinking and utilizing it you can follow it out decade by decade to where we are now. Young people today face unprecedented challenges in the workplace and culture, which often goes unnoticed by people of my generation. There’s a lot of confusion, young folks are trying to come to terms with unprecedented developments in the culture. (I’m a boomer.) Housing costs are going up everywhere, the introduction of AI into the culture overall and an extremely competitive job market - all that and much more are in full play, so why would the music today be particularly happy today? I not 1% surprised.

