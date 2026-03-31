Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

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Charles Olney's avatar
Charles Olney
5d

TIL that Norah Jones is the daughter of Ravi Shankar!

Also, while I mostly agree that the early Rosanne Cash records are only so-so, her later stuff is exceptionally good. She's had five great albums in the 2000s. The River & the Thread from 2014 is probably the best, but Black Cadillac is also great.

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1 reply by Chris Dalla Riva
Gerald Clark's avatar
Gerald Clark
5d

You could do the reverse and listen to parents who are less famous than their offspring....

Tim Buckley, McGarrigle Sisters or Loudon Wainwright, I'm sure there's more!

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