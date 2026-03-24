Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

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Nick H's avatar
Nick H
6h

Brad Paisley is exceptionally good at that "Travis Picking" style of guitar playing.

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Laura's avatar
Laura
7h

Loving these one album a day posts! You mentioned Sixteen Ton in the Merle Travis album, and just wanted to share this Brazilian version which is one of my dad's favourites and became mine as well. Noriel Vilela had some voice https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Beo_jHowU-I

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