Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jacob's avatar
Jacob
4d

Well chosen examples of a trend that I didn't even realize existed. Nicely done!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Chris Dalla Riva
Will's avatar
Will
3d

Lovely piece of work, really enjoyed that. Did get me wondering - what exactly defines "finished"? In a lot of cases it's a bit ambiguous, just comes down to the artist stopping working on it. But it's not a clearly defined line, in many cases

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Chris Dalla Riva
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Dalla Riva
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture