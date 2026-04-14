Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

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Aaron Murray's avatar
Aaron Murray
13h

That final Tribe album was a bright spot in a very tough year for me. Glad to see you guys touch on it!

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Gerald Clark's avatar
Gerald Clark
10h

I love Mystery Girl. The song "Careless Heart" is frequently in my head.

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