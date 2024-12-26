At the beginning of this year, this newsletter had 4,293 subscribers. Today, it has 6,275. Along with that subscriber growth, Can’t Get Much Higher newsletters have been viewed nearly 600k times across 115 countries, up nearly 200% from last year. In celebration of this growth, I first wanted to say thank you. Two years ago, I couldn’t pay someone to let me write about music. Now, I have scores of people waiting to read each week. Each time I get a response, I remain as shocked as the first time it happened.

Secondly, I know I send out tons of stuff, so I wanted to highlight our most popular stories of the year. Please also remember that paid subscribers get access to twice as many stories as free subscribers, and those paid subscribers make it possible for me to keep this thing going. Finally, I’m going to be working on a huge project in January. To bide myself some time, I will have some of my favorite writers fill in here. Don’t worry. I’ll be back soon enough.

Most Popular Stories

These stories are ranked by the number of views that they received in the last year.

Most Popular Interviews

Paid subscribers get access to biweekly interviews with people moving the music industry. Here are the most popular interviews from the last year.

Most Played Songs

Each week, I recommend a new song and an old song. Here are the song that got the most plays.

Most Enticing Titles

If you read this newsletter in your email inbox, all you can see before you click is the title. I figured that the newsletters with the highest email open rates had the most engaging titles.

Most Clicked Links

Throughout the year, we share tons of links to other stories in this newsletter. Here are the links that got the most clicks.

Thank you again for reading Can’t Get Much Higher. It’s been an absolute pleasure writing for and talking with you this year. I hope you have a wonderful new year! I can’t wait to see what 2025 has in store.