Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

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Jim C's avatar
Jim C
6hEdited

Here’s a couple to consider:

Tall Tales by Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke

Electric Arguments by The Fireman (Paul McCartney & Youth)

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Unholy Man's avatar
Unholy Man
1h

George Shearing and Nancy Wilson, The Swingin's Mutual (1962)

Sheer joy abounds

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