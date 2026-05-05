Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

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Migraine Boy's avatar
Migraine Boy
1h

As a Prince nut, just want to point out that both albums you cite here have two of my favorite deep cuts: "A Million Days" off Musicology, and "Mountains" off Parade

(technically, "Mountains" was a single, but no one seems to remember it)

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1 reply by Chris Dalla Riva
Charles Olney's avatar
Charles Olney
1h

Why Do Birds Sing? was my introduction to Violent Femmes. And while I did eventually go back and listen to the debut--and think that one is clearly a better album in an objective sense--Why Do Birds Sing definitely gets a lot more listens from me.

Also agree that those are two of the weakest Springsteen records. Still great, in their own way, but limited. The full band live version of Youngstown is a monster track, though.

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