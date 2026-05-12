Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

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Ande Flavelle's avatar
Ande Flavelle
9h

Great post as usual. Hugh Laurie also plays a bit of guitar and while it’s not great it’s also not the worst you’ve ever heard.

Billy Bob Thornton is quite good himself, and his group “The Boxmasters“ have many albums out. I haven’t heard him, but Kevin Costner has a band too, and apparently plays and sings.

And then there’s the folks who are known almost exclusively as singers and pop artists but who started out with movie careers as children; Alanis Morissette and Sabrina Carpenter top that particular list with their Disney connected tv or film history.

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1 reply by Chris Dalla Riva
Matthew Edwards's avatar
Matthew Edwards
10h

Don Johnson must be #8. :)

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