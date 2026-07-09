Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

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Joel Gouveia's avatar
Joel Gouveia
1d

Man, I've had an article sitting in my drafts called "Death of the Superstar" for weeks now because I couldn't find a way to explain myself but you've absolutely nailed it in the exact way I was lacking. So dope- thank you for this!!!!

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Mark Hudson's avatar
Mark Hudson
1d

I worked as a music buyer for a large retailer, who in the time I was there acquired many competitors and grew to 1200 or so stores throughout the country. The department manager would ask the waiter/waitress at corporate/label dinners if they could name the 4 members of The Beatles. It was dismaying (this was late 90's, early noughts) how many could not. Our generation was the last, seemingly, to invest in the backstory, trivia and history of artists.

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