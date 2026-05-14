Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

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mrhonorama's avatar
mrhonorama
8h

It's hard to even wrap one's head around a list of guitar solos, but there was one omission from the Rolling Stone list that floored me -- the guitar solo in Bill Haley & The Comets' "Rock Around the Clock". It's a great solo on one of the most important singles in music history.

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Nick H's avatar
Nick H
15h

What I'd like to see is a list of the greatest guitar solos that's been curated by other great guitarists. What are the solos that make the best guitar wizards in the world sit up and take notice?

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