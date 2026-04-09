Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

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Edwin Green's avatar
Edwin Green
11h

The amount of time you must have put into collating and sifting through that data - beyond impressive! I remember Warner Bros gave REM free reign to pick their lead singles. First one off Automatic For The People? Drive, off course. These days it might crop up as an album taster song just prior to the LP release. What happened to Everybody Hurts? Surely an obvious number one contender? FOURTH hit off the album in Britain, peaking at no.7 I think. Still, I always admired their wilfull ways.

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Sherman Alexie's avatar
Sherman Alexie
10hEdited

I love this post! It has me thinking of the artists who have a contentious relationships with their hit songs and their fans' love of those same songs. I remember the Neil Young concert here in Seattle where he, during the first half of his show, played the entirety of Greendale, his "novel in songs." The crowd grew increasingly restless until Young said, very grumpily, "Don't worry. I'll be playing that old shit, too."

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