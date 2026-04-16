Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

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John Seal's avatar
John Seal
1d

Speaking of dumb awards shows, I lost my innocence in February 1979 when A Taste of Honey beat Elvis Costello for the Best New Artist Grammy.

I was only 16, but I knew it was wrong.

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1 reply by Chris Dalla Riva
Ande Flavelle's avatar
Ande Flavelle
1dEdited

Well. Others may disagree (and I might even agree with some of their points), but overall - to me -  the rock ‘n’ roll Hall of Fame franchise is a nothing short of a complete farce.

Why? Because at the center of everything this franchise is a fully self contained financially generated cottage industry unto itself, and besides the valid points Chris made about given artists or groups either being snubbed or questionably included, (meaning acts or performers who really didn’t merit inclusion as ground breaking artists) it needs to continually induct people in order to just stay alive, like the shark that needs to be in perpetual motion in order to not die, or similar to you and I needing oxygen in order to live. Otherwise, why not just deduct EVERYBODY worthy right now? Why not add new inductees - say - every 5 yrs? Why drag it out on a yearly basis?

If you were to make a straight line projection based upon the current parameters of inclusion and the R&R HOF working to stay alive, they will out of necessity eventually get around to including everybody, and that probably means lame acts like the late Tim Tim. I wouldn’t doubt that for a second. And when they’ve run out of nominees to induct under the current rules and regulations it carries, you can safely bet they will change the requirement Chris mentioned of needing to have created your first album over 25 yrs ago, that’s kind of a no-brainer.

Beyond the glitz and glamour it would seem to me that financial aspect is apparently the basic calculus of this entire organization, and if (God forbid) they nominate the Go-go’s over some other far more deserving and thus far overlooked act or acts), any resulting public uproar and controversy this generates (along the lines of Go go’s defenders arguing against Go go’s detractors) will only serve as a distraction to our understanding how we’re all being played, and to strengthen their dubious existence. 

And, let’s not overlook the following information I found on Google in a quick New York minute:

“While inductees get tickets for themselves, they must pay for additional guests or entourage members, sometimes costing up to $10,000 per extra ticket, to help manage venue capacity at the ceremony.  Some artists, such as Steve Miller, have famously complained about these high guest ticket costs.”

“$10,000 per extra ticket, to help manage the venue capacity at the ceremony” ?!?  In what universe do you need an extra $10,000 per ticket “to help manage the venue capacity?”

I rest my case. Like all of you reading this, I have a fairly good clue as to who merits a hall of fame status and it’s good enough for me, I don’t need this self serving bullshit cash cow of an organization telling me who’s who. I have complete contempt and utter disgust for this most transparent turd of a franchise. (In case that wasn’t obvious!) Said the one.

PS: Chris just informed me that the Go go’s WERE in fact inducted. In view of so many other deserving artists who were overlooked I’m no completely gob smacked. As Scrooge famously said in Dickens A Christmas Carol, “I’ll retire to Bedlam.”

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