Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

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VMark's avatar
VMark
13h

Been arguing against music vs machine since 1983 when we replaced a drummer on a session. The virtuoso musician was the canary in this coal mine. Preached to unions and industry companies. Now that they know it’s coming for everyone, they’re perhaps ready to put some guardrails around this runaway train. Let’s at least start with a mandatory label. When you know it’s not human, audiences react differently. When you know how the magic trick is done, it loses its “wow.” If it’s a Suno song, sorry, you didn’t write it.

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