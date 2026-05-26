Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Divagator's avatar
Divagator
16h

On the R.E.M. stuff, it's funny to me how a lot of perspective regarding the band funnels through those two albums (Out of Time and Automatic for the People). Maybe it's a generational thing. At any rate, check out Lifes Rich Pageant before judging them. Or even the first two, Murmur and Reckoning, although despite the claims of some, I don't find them terribly great.

Reply
Share
S Anne Kelln's avatar
S Anne Kelln
6h

OK Chris- I have been a huge supporter of your work for almost the whole time you've had your newsletter. I even pre-ordered your book and read it in one week (fabulous work btw).

BUT you and Ken have gone TOO FAR.

Perhaps it's because I'm a solid Gen-Xer in my late 40's but you literally just dissed my entire first CD collection. Not cool dude. 😜

Pearl Jam's Ten was the first album I ever bought on CD. I listened to Joshua Tree so much I ruined the tape. When I was 15 I wanted to marry Bon Jovi so I memorized every song on Slippery When Wet. My ALL-TIME-FAVORITE band is U2 and Bono is my fantasy boyfriend to this day (yes, even when he's 66 y.o.- don't judge lol). R.E.M. also featured hugely in my growing up as Losing My Religion is/was IMO one of the calling cards of the early grunge movement. Auto For People was also in heavy rotation on my boombox.

I know I'm not alone here with my love and nostalgia for these albums. While you're at it you might as well slam on Aerosmith's Get A Grip (1993) and Duran Duran's self-titled album also from 1993. Then you'd have the whole controversial late 80's and early 90's rock-to-grunge repertoire. Lol

My husband disagrees with me about the sacredness of the Bono, Michael Stipe, Bon Jovi, and Eddie Veder generation of artists. I think it was an acquired taste. This post has shown me that there might be more people on his side than mine.

All this is said in the best of support for you and your work. Since it's your friend Ken and not your personally who was hating on my precious rockers, I guess I'll keep subscribing haha!! 😉😍

Reply
Share
4 replies by Chris Dalla Riva and others
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Dalla Riva · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture