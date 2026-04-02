Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

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Ken de Poto's avatar
Ken de Poto
2d

Lindor walking out to My Girl is electric

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1 reply by Chris Dalla Riva
Sherman Alexie's avatar
Sherman Alexie
2d

For the Mariners, the most impactful walk-out song in recent memory was Jered Kelenic walking out to John Denver's "Country Roads." The crowd would sing along. That was happening when there was still optimism about Kelenic's career.

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