Happy New Year! 2025 was a wild ride for both me and this newsletter. We added about 4,000 subscribers, bringing a total of nearly 10,000 into this vibrant music community.

I also published my first book, Uncharted Territory: What Numbers Tell Us about the Biggest Hit Songs and Ourselves. I’ve been working on this for seven years, so it was thrilling for it to come out. It was even more thrilling that the book was covered by CNN, Rolling Stone, and The Economist. I am forever indebted to anyone who has shared or read the book.

Nevertheless, I always assumed that the year my book came out would be the most exciting thing to happen to me in that year. Not so! I also got engaged at the beginning of 2025. So, the book has to sit at a distant second place.

Me, my fiancée, and my bass guitar [right]

Most Popular Stories

These stories are ranked by the number of views that they received in the last year.

Most Popular Interviews

Paid subscribers get access to biweekly interviews with people moving the music industry. Here are the most popular interviews from the last year.

Most Watched TikToks

Along with running this newsletter, I’m also popular on TikTok. Here are the most popular TikToks that I posted this year

Though the United States and United Kingdom share tremendous overlap in their tastes for holiday music, the UK has some Christmas songs that are unique to their country

Did Frank Sinatra perform at my grandmother’s high school? I turned the popular investigation in this newsletter into a TikTok.

Similar to (1), I looked into Christmas songs that are dramatically more popular in the United States than the United Kingdom.

Everyone is acquainted with one-hit wonders. In a post repurposed from this newsletter, I look into one-album wonders.

Before I posted about Christmas music uniquely popular in the US and UK, I looked at pop stars in the UK that never made it across the Atlantic. This also started as a post in this newsletter.

Most Played New Songs

Each week, I recommend a new song, meaning a song from the current year. Here are the new songs that got the most plays.

Most Played Old Songs

Each week, I recommend an old song, meaning a song from at least five years ago. Here are the old songs that got the most plays.

“All I Wanna Do” by The Beach Boys (1970): When Brian Wilson invented dream pop 20 years before anyone else “Mother We Just Can’t Get Enough” by New Radicals (1998): You’re familiar with “You Get What You Give” by the New Radicals, but their entire album is 1970s rock ‘n’ roll pastiche in the best way possible “Gypsy Woman” by The Impressions (1963): Tasteful guitar work from Curtis Mayfield and supreme vocal harmonies that leave you wanting more “Bless the Telephone” by Labi Siffre (1971): The phrase “I love you” has never been recorded with more delicacy. “The Bottom Line” by Big Audio Dynamite (1985): Mick Jones ditches The Clash and gets you dancing with just two chords

Most Enticing Titles

If you read this newsletter in your email inbox, all you can see before you click is the title. I figured that the newsletters with the highest email open rates had the most engaging titles.

Most Popular News Stories

Throughout the year, we gather important news stories for paid subscribers. Here are the stories that were the most popular.

Most Viewed Videos

Each month, we also share videos from all across music history with our paid subscribers. Here are the videos that were watched the most times.

A performance of “Ghost Riders in the Sky” live on The Lawrence Welk Show in 1961 incidentally illustrating how radically popular music changed in the 1960s

The Beatles, before Ringo joined the band, demoing a cover of Barrett Strong’s “Money” with Pete Best on drums

Black Sabbath covering Carl Perkins’ “Blue Suede Shoes” in 1970 (RIP Ozzy Osbourne)

A bunch of musicians try to recall what the Saturday Night Live theme music sounds like in celebration of the show’s 50th anniversary

Questlove, D’Angelo, and some other superstars covering The Beatles’ “She Came In Through the Bathroom Window” at Bonnaroo Music Festival in 2012 (RIP D’Angelo)

Most Clicked Tweets

My Twitter addiction also results in me rounding up humorous tweets each month for paid subscribers. Here are the tweets you enjoyed the most.

