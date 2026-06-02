Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

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Keith Jopling's avatar
Keith Jopling
17h

Have to say I absolutely love this series. It’s entertaining and fun, but in the weirdest way, wildly ambitious. An album a day (assuming not just in the background) is quite the undertaking. As for Billy Joel vs. Supertramp, well there’s no modern equivalent to that face off for pure song power. I’d have to go with Supertramp though. BIA and Crime of the Century are both in my all time top 20. Across both those records the band was up there with The Beatles, Zeppelin, anybody…but strangely underrated.

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1 reply by Chris Dalla Riva
Sam Mendelsohn's avatar
Sam Mendelsohn
14h

Really enjoying this entire series!

I apologize if you've covered this before, but have you ever actually cared about the Grammys? I've aged out about caring about awards at all, but I admit to being a bit obsessed with the Oscars when I was in high school and made it a point to watch nominated films from the past and present. And though I don't care about them anymore, the nominees are a respectable list. But even with an equivalent interest in popular music, I always saw the Grammys as a bit of a joke, a glorified popularity contest, no better than the VMAs in terms of actual prestige, and useful only for some fun performances.

Maybe they are better when you get more granular? Maybe they do indeed nominate an exceptional list of Bluegrass and Americana albums? They do nominate and award great albums here and there, but I was always struck by how objectively mediocre a lot of the albums were. "Album from a popular artist with 2-3 great songs and a bunch of filler" is usually enough to warrant an album of the year nominee, if not a win, and it always felt very arbitrary to me.

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