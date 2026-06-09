Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

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Yuleology's avatar
Yuleology
10hEdited

This is such a great idea! There is so much great music that is coming out, and listening to an album a day helps to stay connected. I just started my own listening project where I’m listening to the complete works of Beethoven on a Spotify playlist (75 hours), which is going to take a bit to get through, but it will be worth it.

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1 reply by Chris Dalla Riva
Eric's avatar
Eric
7h

A great roundup! it's been funny for me to see Slayyyter get so much critical notice, since the album is very much in my wheelhouse, but I'm also not surprised to see it's very divisive

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1 reply by Chris Dalla Riva
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