We have an abnormally short newsletter this weekend because I’m getting married. It’s technically not that hard to get hitched. In my home state, it only costs $28 and maybe an hour of your time.

But if you want to invite your friends and family and throw a big party, it requires tons of planning. And planning (sadly) gets in the way of writing a tri-weekly newsletter about music and data. So, I couldn’t give you much this week.

Nevertheless, if you’ve enjoyed this newsletter over the last few years and want to celebrate my pending nuptials, you’ve got three options.

Buy my book

My debut book Uncharted Territory: What Numbers Tell Us about the Biggest Hit Songs and Ourselves came out last November. Though it’s done quite well, only a fraction of my 10k subscribers have purchased a copy. Consider picking one up so I can buy my soon-to-be wife a nice meal on our honeymoon.

Buy My Book

Take out a paid subscription to this newsletter

There are so many great music newsletters out there. But I still think my offering is unique. You get data-driven analysis of music history. Fresh takes on the music industry. Round-ups of the most important stories in music. Interviews with people shaping the next generation of artists and executives. And weekly song and album recommendations. In celebration of my wedding, I’ve made yearly subscriptions 20% for the next month.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Guess My Wedding Song

If you’re strapped for cash and still want to celebrate, reply or comment with what you think my wedding song is going to be. Anyone who gets it right will be given a free paid subscription to this newsletter for a year!

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Shout out to the paid subscribers who allow this newsletter to exist. Along with getting access to our entire archive, subscribers unlock biweekly interviews with people driving the music industry, monthly round-ups of the most important stories in music, and priority when submitting questions for our mailbag. Consider becoming a paid subscriber today!

Recent Paid Subscriber Interviews: Pitchfork’s Editor-in-Chief • Vinyl Specialist • Spotify’s Former Data Guru • Hall of Fame Songwriter• John Legend Collaborator • Broadway Arranger • Indie Label Founder• Fender Exec

Recent Newsletters: Two-Hit Wonders • The Lostwave Story • Forgotten Artists • Album Cover Colors • Bad Ways to Die • A Frank Sinatra Mystery • Slop Problems

Want more from Chris Dalla Riva? Get a copy of his book Uncharted Territory: What Numbers Tell Us about the Biggest Hit Songs and Ourselves wherever books are sold.

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