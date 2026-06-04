Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

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Matthew Campbell's avatar
Matthew Campbell
8hEdited

Congrats to you and Devin. I am so very happy for both of you. My advice is to just live in the moment and enjoy YOUR day. The planning is over when the day starts. Go with the flow with whatever happens.

As for the song. I know you, Chris, are a musician and will not want the common song. However, you will still want something for a special moment. My song pick is Snow Patrol's "Chasing Cars".

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adrienneep's avatar
adrienneep
9h

It must be Chapel of Love by the Dixie Cups. That was our walking down the aisle song in 1989. But then, we did so with the blessings of our Top 40 godmother, Ellie Greenwich.

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