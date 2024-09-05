Can't Get Much Higher

Home
Data Dives
Interviews
Industry Notes
Odds & Ends
Mailbag
Link Drops
Guest Essays
About
Did Frank Sinatra Really Perform at My Grandma's High School?
Because sometimes you have to fact-check your grandmother
  
Chris Dalla Riva
23
Maybe I'm Wrong: A Conversation with Martyn Deykers
Martyn Deykers sat down to give me his insights on modern music from the perspective of an electronic artist and independent label owner
  
Chris Dalla Riva

August 2024

We Are Never Getting Back Together
Unless one of us is going broke and you'll pay us a ton of money
  
Chris Dalla Riva
16
Does Apple Music Sound Better Than Spotify? Mailbag
This month we dive into questions about Prince, underground music, solo songwriters, and so much more
  
Chris Dalla Riva
10
Personalized Lies
Sometimes you need to fear the algorithm
  
Chris Dalla Riva
8
From Russia to the Top of the Pops: A Conversation with Fred Bronson
Journalist Fred Bronson has spent decades covering popular music. Now he's here to tell us a crazy story about the evolution of the music industry in…
  
Chris Dalla Riva
Why Archival Releases Fascinate Me (and Should Fascinate You Too)
Reveling in the buried treasure of outtakes, studio chatter and other previously-unreleased goodies
  
Chris Dalla Riva
 and 
Robert C. Gilbert
2
UMG's Dying, Sinatra's Thriving, and George Bush's Niece Has a Weird Name: Link Drop
The news, podcasts, albums, and stories that I've enjoyed in the last month.
  
Chris Dalla Riva
3
Why AllMusic Broke Up with Bryan Adams
Trying to determine exactly why Bryan Adams no longer has a presence in the all-encompassing music industry database AllMusic.
  
Chris Dalla Riva
 and 
Ernie Smith
10
A New Obsession for Spotify's Former Chief Economist: A Conversation with Will Page
Will Page has been on the forefront of music streaming for the last two decades. We sat down to talk about what he thinks about the biggest problems in…
  
Chris Dalla Riva
4
The Best Year for Album of the Year
Was it 1985? 1992? 1968? Let's argue!
  
Chris Dalla Riva
14

July 2024

Will AI Replace Orchestras? Mailbag
This month we dive into questions about One Direction, video game music, and if the piano is a percussion instrument.
  
Chris Dalla Riva
5
© 2024 Chris Dalla Riva
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture