Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

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Nick H's avatar
Nick H
4h

When I saw the category this week was supergroups, my first thought was the Traveling Wilburys. And there it is at the top. I think you're absolutely right about the secret to their success being that they just did what they loved.

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1 reply by Chris Dalla Riva
Ken de Poto's avatar
Ken de Poto
5h

Can’t express enough how much I disliked the firm

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