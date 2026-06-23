Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

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Nick H's avatar
Nick H
7h

"If she's telling the truth..."

I tend to think she is, and not just because she's Dolly Parton. Okay, being Dolly Parton is definitely a significant part of it, but I don't see any reason to disbelieve it.

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Ken de Poto's avatar
Ken de Poto
6h

Please forgive me I’m begging you

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