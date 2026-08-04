Can't Get Much Higher

Can't Get Much Higher

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The Blockhead Chronicles's avatar
The Blockhead Chronicles
6h

I always thought the "song-by-song retort to 'Exile on Main Street' " was PR bushwah. Hell, I don't even like the album that much. Great title, though.

On the other hand, "Village Green Preservation Society" is my favorite Kinks album, and I LOVE the Kinks. God save them! Appreciate your positive take.

(Would love to find out what you guys think of "The Who Sell Out," which maintains its radio station conceit for about a side and a third on the LP and then Townshend gives up. Side 1 may be the best side the Who ever did, though.)

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1 reply by Chris Dalla Riva
NickS (WA)'s avatar
NickS (WA)
4hEdited

May I recommend Petra Hayden Sings the Who Sell Out: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Petra_Haden_Sings:_The_Who_Sell_Out

Is it a concept album? I don't know, the original album gestures towards the idea of being a concept album with the fake commercials. She just covers the original solo, 8-track a cappella, but it's so much fun it's worth mentioning.

Wikipedia quotes Pete Townshend's reaction, "I was a little embarrassed to realize I was enjoying my own music so much, for in a way it was like hearing it for the first time. What Petra does with her voice, which is not so easy to do, is challenge the entire rock framework ... When she does depart from the original music she does it purely to bring a little piece of herself -- and when she appears she is so very welcome. I felt like I'd received something better than a Grammy."

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